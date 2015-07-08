Mother of Sex Crime Victim Pleads for Justice for Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE --

Rose Davis held a picture of her 14-year-old son up at a city council meeting. He was the victim of Jared Tomlinson, a former part-time reserve police officer for Marysville who was convicted of sex crimes against her son.

"This is who it happened to ... yeah, he's a grown man now. But he wasn't here. There's no such thing as consensual sex with a little boy," Davis said.

After Tomlinson's recent conviction, a volley of support came from the city's attorney, to working and retired members of the police department, urging the judge for leniency at sentencing through letters and on the stand.

"There's no justice for what was done, what was taken from my son," Davis said.

"It's inconceivable what they did. There's no room for our city officials to do this to this family ... why are these letters written?" resident Kent fry said to council.

At least one letter, written by a detective sergeant on police department letterhead resulted in the chief placing that sergeant on administrative leave.

An investigation is under way within the department.

Mayor Ricky Samayoa has also asked an independent, outside investigator to determine it there was any wrongdoing by city employees who vouched for this now convicted sex offender.

If city workers did something wrong "the city will take appropriate discipline in all cases of an employment misconduct," the mayor said.

"This can never happen again. Not to my son, not to any other victim. This needs to be what it's about, not about covering your own butts. Needs to be about the victim and doing the right thing," Davis added.