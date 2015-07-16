Fire Crews Searching for Body of Swimmer in Lake Natoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM --

A 22-year-old man is believed to have drowned while swimming at Lake Natoma on Thursday.

State Park Rangers said four friends were swimming when the victim went under and never came back up.

"It looked like they were horse playing or what not and then once the one guy's arm came up and he was like help help help," said Bryson Bulda, who rushed over in his kayak to help. "It's just instinct, I mean someone is in need, you've got to help them."

Rangers said the four young men got tired while trying to cross the lake, and none of them were wearing life vests.

"Swam out towards the middle to a partially submerged rock, 3 of the four started to struggle," said Richard Preston, Superintendent of the Folsom Lake Recreation Area.

That's about when Bulda and one of his friend arrived on two kayaks.

Bulda said he got to the first two swimmers he saw.

"Both of them were underwater and I grabbed the one guy and put him on my kayak."

But the other swimmer was still underwater.

"And then I jumped in to grab the other guy but he was just two far down and I couldn't reach for him, and that was just it," Bulda told FOX40.

After two hours of searching with boats and a CHP helicopter, the rescue was switched to a recovery.

Meanwhile those who often swim at the Lake said the current has been strong lately.

"I was swimming the other day and there's no back current, usually when it's slow there's a back current that will take you back in, it's going so fast you got to be careful," Wayne Winstead, who lives nearby, told FOX40.

Preston said the other 3 swimmers are expected to be okay.

After the rescue, Bulda and his friend were giving statements to authorities when they said someone stole their $300 GoPro camera.

Bulda shrugs off the theft, and said he is glad he got one of the swimmers in time. But he's still asking himself what if.

"I saved one, you can look at it that way but, if I had just got there 30 seconds earlier, 10 seconds earlier I could have tried to get him, before he went away," Bulda told FOX40.

Bulda has set up a GoFundMe account hoping some who heard about his heroism will donate to replace the stolen GoPro.