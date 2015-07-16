Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Why It’s Hotter in Some Parts of Sacramento Than Others

Posted 1:43 PM, July 16, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It's 99 degrees "officially" today in Sacramento but not for everybody.  Watch the video above to see how and why.