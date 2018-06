Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bethany sits down with former Project Runway designer Daniel Esquivel to chat about the 5th Annual Hair and Fashion Battle. Esquivel is excited for the event because he used to be a hairstylist in the 80s. He also gives us a sneak peak of some garments from his collection that he'll be showing Saturday.

Tickets: $30 in advance, $40 at the door

Saturday 6:30 p.m.

6151 H Street, Sacramento

Information: (916) 271-2351, (916) 224-5668