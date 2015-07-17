Man Jailed in Vallejo Kidnapping Says Victim Merits Apology

DUBLIN (AP) —

The 38-year-old man charged in the kidnapping of a Northern California woman that police initially dismissed as a hoax says his alleged victim deserves an apology.

Matthew Muller gave a jailhouse interview on Friday to San Francisco television station KPIX. The station reports that the former U.S. Marine and disbarred lawyer said he suffers from severe bipolar disorder and is relieved to be behind bars.

Per Alameda County jail rules, the interview was not recorded.

Federal prosecutors charged Muller on Monday with kidnapping Denise Huskins in March from her Vallejo home. Vallejo police discounted her boyfriend’s account of the abduction and the kidnapper’s demand for $8,500 in ransom after Huskins turned up safe two days later.

The FBI re-investigated after noticing similarities between the alleged kidnapping and an attempted home robbery that led to Muller’s arrest last month.