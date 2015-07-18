× California Mother Gets Life in Prison in Torture, Abuse Case

SALINAS —

Two Northern California women convicted of torturing and abusing their three children have been sentenced to life and 11 years in prison.

The Salinas Californian reports (http://bit.ly/1J7UnaR ) Christian DeAnda received the maximum sentence of life in prison for committing torture, plus 13 years for child abuse. Her partner, Eraca Craig was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for child abuse.

Prosecutors say the women’s children, two boys, now ages 4 and 7, and a 10-year-old girl were found last year living in squalor with little food.

Investigators found indications that the girl had been chained to a wall from time to time, beaten and denied food.

The children were under legal guardianship of the defendants after their troubled biological mother abandoned them in New Mexico. They are in foster homes now.