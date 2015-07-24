Los Angeles Police Kill Gunman on Busy Shopping Street

LOS ANGELES (AP)—

A man with a gun has been fatally shot by Los Angeles police in a busy shopping district in the San Fernando Valley.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar said the shooting occurred Friday afternoon after police responded to a call of a man with a gun on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

Aguilar says police initially worried a bomb was attached to the body or to suspicious devices nearby, but the bomb squad has cleared the area and no explosives were found.

A handgun was found.

Passerby Terry Burstein says the man seemed relaxed and uninterested in shooting at people who were walking by.

She says he shot seven times into the air and then seemed to wait for police to arrive.