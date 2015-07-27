NASA has successfully completed a high-risk mission to send a spacecraft to Pluto to take pictures. NASA had a press conference Friday updating the latest information discovered about Pluto. We speak with rocket scientist Stephanie Evans, the star of Stemulus - a popular YouTube science show.
NASA’s Latest Discoveries on Pluto
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
