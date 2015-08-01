Hall of Fame: Seau’s Daughter to Speak in Interview

CANTON, Ohio (AP) —

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will allow Junior Seau’s daughter to speak in an interview after his bust is unveiled next weekend.

“Sydney will be given a chance to share thoughts about her father immediately following the unveiling of his bronzed bust,” the Hall of Fame said Saturday night in a statement. “The unveiling, which typically features just the presenter and enshrinee, will include Sydney and Junior’s three sons. Her remarks will be live and onstage in a fashion similar to interviews of returning Hall of Famers.”

Seau killed himself in 2012.

The Hall of Fame also said Sydney will represent her father and be interviewed during the Thursday night Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, broadcast by the NFL Network.

“Our goal is to maintain our policy regarding enshrinement speeches, but also show compassion and understanding,” Hall of Fame President David Baker said.

Hall policy does not allow live speeches during a posthumous induction.