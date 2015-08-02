2 Women Dead from Suspected Drug Overdoses at Music Fest

Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

POMONA (AP) —

Two 19-year-old women are dead from suspected drug overdoses after authorities say they collapsed at the HARD Summer music festival.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/1OIVJsa ) both women were found unresponsive at the Pomona festival Saturday evening.

According to authorities, one woman was transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. The other woman was taken to the same hospital and died at about 8 p.m.

Their identities were not immediately released, pending the notification of relatives.

About 65,000 people were expected to attend each day of the two-day electronic music festival.