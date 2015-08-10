Officials Puzzled by Several Dead Deer Found in Lodi Lake Nature Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI --

Four dead deer in Lodi have city and state officials scratching their heads.

The dead animals have been found near the Lodi Lake Nature Area over the past two months.

Who or what is killing deer around Lodi Lake?

“To have this many die in a short period of time, it’s concerning to us,” Jeff Hood, director of Lodi Parks and Recreation told FOX40 on Monday.

Since June, four deer have been found dead near the popular nature area.

The latest death happened Wednesday, and each time Lodi Animal Services is called out to investigate, they are baffled.

“It’s hard to really know what’s going on at this point. You know, we hope we find the cause soon,” he said.

Hood said what adds to the frustration is there’s no clear sign of trauma -- no wounds, no visible injuries and no known diseases.

“And most of these have been found near a drainage creek, so it appears they’re like looking for water at the time they passed,” Hood said.

They’ve shipped each of the carcasses to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for testing.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to locate the carcass and have it delivered for testing soon enough for the state agencies to help us and to determine the cause of death of these deer,” Hood said.

But that brings them back to square one.

If you see a dead deer or any kind of animal — you’re advised to contact Lodi’s Animal Services Department at (209) 333-6741. Officials also plead with the public to not feed wildlife.