Defense Attorney, 3 CHP Officers Arrested in Death of Turlock Man

TURLOCK--

Frank Carson, a criminal defense attorney in Modesto, has been arrested for first-degree murder in the death of a Turlock man who disappeared in 2012.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department details the investigation in a 325-page affidavit released Friday.

Korey Kauffman disappeared in 2012, and his body was discovered more than a year later in a remote part of Mariposa County. Kauffman, according to the affidavit, was a "scrapper," and had allegedly stolen property from Carson.

In all, nine people were arrested in the case, including Carson, three CHP officers, two brothers who own a pair of liquor stores, Carson's wife and her daughter, and a man arrested last year.

So far the only person in the case to be formally charged is Robert Woody, who was arrested in 2014. Woody faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Carson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for Stanislaus County District Attorney in 2014, was arrested late Thursday morning. He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder (with a firearm enhancement), conspiracy to commit a crime, false imprisonment and solicitation to commit a crime.

Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, faces charges of first-degree murder (with lying in wait and firearm enhancements), conspiracy to commit a crime and false imprisonment. DeFlippo's daughter, Christina, was booked on charges of conspiracy and being an accessory.

The brothers who own the Pop N Cork liquor stores in Turlock, Baljit Singh Atwal and Daljit Singh Atwal, also both face charges of first-degree murder (with lying in wait and firearm enhancements), conspiracy to commit a crime and false imprisonment. The two men spell their last names differently.

Walter Wells, a CHP officer out of Merced during the investigation, is also facing a first-degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement, along with conspiracy and false imprisonment charges.

Two other Merced CHP officers, Scott McFarlane and Eduardo Quintanar Jr., face charges of conspiracy and being an accessory.

Quintanar has also worked as a CHP officer out of Modesto.

Everyone is expected in court next week.

"To learn that employees have involvement in a murder is devastating," CHP commissioner Joe Farrow said Friday in a press conference.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is the lead agency investigating the case. Sheriff Adam Christianson would not comment, Friday, on the officers' exact involvement. "I won't be discussing the case or answering any questions about this case."

Prominent Sacramento Defense attorney Bill Portanova was shocked by the arrests. "Three hundred and thirty three pages of history that goes back years. This is like tiles in a mosaic... this is one of the longest and most convoluted arrest warrant affidavits I have seen in 33 years."

CHP officer Walter Wesley Wells was arrested for first degree murder with a firearm, conspiracy, and false imprisonment. Wells is no longer with the department. In addition, officers Scott J McFarlane and Eduardo Quintanar Jr. were arrested for conspiracy in connection to Kauffman's death.

Commissioner Farrow indicated Friday that the three officers knew each other and worked in the CHP Central Division. Documents state the three partied together at the Pop N Cork Liquor store in Turlock. At one point, the affidavit quotes McFarlane as saying Kaufman is thief, and "he had to go."

As of Friday, defense attorney Frank Carson was the only person formally charged in the case. The Stanislaus County District Attorney would not comment on when and if the remaining eight will be charged.