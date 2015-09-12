PG&E Works to Fix Damage Caused by Butte Fire

CALAVERAS COUNTY —

About 6,400 PG&E customers are currently out of power in Calaveras and Amador counties due to wildfire damage.

The Butte Fire continues to threaten PG&E equipment and facilities and has already damaged power lines and poles in the area.

In a statement released Saturday morning, PG&E said some customers may be without power until later this weekend or beyond. The time-frame depends on the company’s ability to gain access safely and fire conditions.

Crews were allowed limited access by Cal Fire Friday afternoon to perform damage assessments once they are given full access repairs will be made.