Crews Gain Containment on Northern California Fires

LAKE COUNTY–

State firefighters continue to slowly get two massive wildfires under control.

Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said the Butte Fire, burning in Amador and Calaveras counties, is 37 percent contained. Since starting September 9, 71,660 acres have burned.

A total of 166 homes have been destroyed by the Butte Fire, and another 6,400 structures are threatened.

In Lake County, the fast-moving and destructive Valley Fire has burned 67,000 acres in a matter of days. Firefighters have it 15 percent contained.

The fire has destroyed 585 homes and killed at least one person. State emergency officials said Sunday that others are unaccounted for.