Cooking with Boucane’s Smokehouse

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Brother-Sister Duo Brandon Ivey and Nicole Burton both play the roles of owner and chefs at their restaurant Boucane's Smokehouse located in Folsom. Today they share how to cook up baby back ribs, fried corn, mac and cheese and more. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Morning Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

