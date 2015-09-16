Brother-Sister Duo Brandon Ivey and Nicole Burton both play the roles of owner and chefs at their restaurant Boucane's Smokehouse located in Folsom. Today they share how to cook up baby back ribs, fried corn, mac and cheese and more.
Cooking with Boucane’s Smokehouse
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
