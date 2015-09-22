Saying “I Love You” with an Email

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taylor Wells, Sacramento State Assistant Professor of Management Information Systems, joins Christianne to talk about why email seems to be the preferred way to express romantic emotions to a significant other. Wells did a study that found people who send romantic emails were more emotionally aroused and used stronger and more thoughtful language than those that left voicemails. This finding makes it clear that the assumption that digital expression is cold and void of emotion may be untrue.