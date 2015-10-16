FBI Seeking Unidentified Male for Information Locating Teenager

LOS ANGELES —

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they believe may have information that can lead to locating a teenager who may be in danger.

According to authorities, the unknown man was last seen driving a car with a stolen Alabama license plate (58DZ806) on the rear. The vehicle, last seen Sept. 29, is described as blue with a similar make and model of a Mazda Protege missing the right rear hubcap and a front license plate.

The man is described as white male in his 50’s or 60’s with short-cut white or grey hair and a receding hairline. Authorities say that the man could be in the company of a white female teenager last seen with waist-length brown hair, wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and brown Nike tennis shoes.

The whereabouts of the two are currently unknown, but they were last seen in Laguna Beach, California on Sept. 28 and 29. Two weeks prior, on Sept. 12, they were seen in Meridian, Mississippi, and the male was possibly in Bessemer, Alabama Sept. 11.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the male seen in the above photos, please contact your nearest FBI Office. In Sacramento, the FBI may be reached at (916) 977-2285.