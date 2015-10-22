Bethany is out at a home that benefited greatly from "staging" it to look lived in rather than showing it empty to potential buyers.
Benefiting From Staging When Selling a Home
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Chip and Joanna Gaines Ready to Launch new ‘Fixer Upper’ Series
-
North American Trio Beats Morocco to Host 2026 World Cup
-
How to Make Almond Milk at Home
-
Stockton’s Harding Way ‘Mystery House’ Demolished
-
Smoke Leads Deputies to Stockton Yard Full of Stolen Telephone Wires
-
-
Sacramento Officer Shoots, Kills Dog at Suspects’ Home
-
US Denies Syrian State Media Reports of US Missile Attack on Homs Air Base
-
Woman’s Body Found in Freezer After Husband’s Suicide
-
Hawaii Volcano Lava Destroys Hundreds of Homes Overnight
-
Home Destroyed in “Wind-Driven” Fire in Vallejo
-
-
Suspect Runs into South Sacramento Home to Escape Deputies
-
Why West Coast Home Prices are Surging
-
Median Home Price in California Tops $600,000 for 1st Time