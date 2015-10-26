Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Man Tells Police He Killed Friend for Turning into a Zombie

Posted 12:06 PM, October 26, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who had been watching TV’s “The Walking Dead” told authorities he fatally beat his friend before he could become a zombie.

Grants police spokesman Moses Marquez said Sunday that 23-year-old Christopher Paquin was beaten and that 23-year-old Damon Perry is being held on a murder charge.

Perry’s attorney, Michael E. Calligan, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Officers were called Thursday afternoon to an apartment complex where Perry was allegedly wielding a knife.

They found Paquin’s body inside an apartment and maintenance workers detaining Perry.

Perry told investigators they had been drinking when Paquin began “to change into a zombie” and tried to bite him.

Police say Perry beat Paquin with his hands, feet, an electric guitar and a microwave.

Authorities say Perry attributed his actions to binge-watching “The Walking Dead,” which centers on a zombie apocalypse, on Netflix.