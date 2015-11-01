2 Separate Shootings in Stockton Leave 3 in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON --

Stockton police detectives are investigating two shootings that occurred on Halloween night.

The first occurred on the 1600 block of Bonaire Circle about 9:15 p.m.

Stockton police say a 25-year-old man was shot by someone in a newer model yellow Nissan Altima. The victim went to the hospital with critical injuries.

Just a mile north, on the corner of Swain Road and Tam O'Shanter Drive, detectives are investigating another shooting.

Moses Richardson, 15, had come home from a night of trick-or-treating. But at 10:55 p.m., he heard a commotion behind his home.

"We heard like a skirt. Like a drive by kind of, and we heard 12 shots," Moses said.

He immediately gathered the neighborhood kids and they went inside their homes.

"From my window view, I saw a lot of cops. Like the street was blocked off. It was crazy," Moses said.

Stockton Police says a 22-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and their 1-year-old son were driving in the area after eating dinner at a nearby Denny's.

At the intersection, a person in a black car drove up to them and started shooting. Police say the woman and the baby were both struck, becoming victims of a gang shooting.

"It's his first Halloween. He got to see it like that. It's sad," Moses said.

All three victims from both shootings are listed in stable but critical condition.

It's incidents like these that make Moses feel like he needs to always be on the lookout, knowing he is the oldest among the neighborhood kids.

"We gotta stay protected. Come in earlier, and not stay out late," Moses said.

Despite the proximity in both time and location, Stockton Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.