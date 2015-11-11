Cooking: Sloughhouse Inn & Elegant & Easy Gourmet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Betsy Hite cooking up a big Thanksgiving spread.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Turkey Dressing

1 loaf sliced sourdough bread (cut into cubes) 1 stick unsalted butter

1 large onion (chopped medium coarse) 6 oz. Roasted sweet red peppers

1 lb. Mushrooms (washed and sliced) 10 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups celery, chopped 1 Tblsp. ea. Salt and pepper

1 jar Betsy Hite's Gourmet Turkey Dressing seasoning

3 -4 cups chicken broth 14 oz. marinated artichoke hearts

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated 2 large eggs, beaten

24 hours ahead, spread breadcrumbs on cookie sheets or in a roasting pan to let dry.

They don't need to be completely dry, just not moist.

About two hours before roasting the turkey, melt butter and saute vegetables and

seasonings until tender. Remove from heat and let cool for fifteen minutes.

Add the artichokes and Parmesan cheese to the breadcrumbs, gently turning until

well blended. Stir the vegetables into the bread crumbs. Add enough chicken broth

to moisten, but not get too wet. You don't want the bread to get soggy. Beat the

eggs in a bowl and stir them into the stuffing mixture.

Stuff the bird and bake the extra stuffing in a covered glass baking dish in the oven

the last 45 minutes the turkey is baking.

Roasting the turkey

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the stuffed turkey in a roasting pan, breast side up on a rack. Rub the skin of the turkey with canola or vegetable oils and salt liberally.Cover the bird with foil and seal it over the roasting pan. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 13-18 minutes per pound. A 20 pound turkey will take between five and six hours to roast. When the internal temperature of both the turkey and the dressing reaches 165 degrees for food safety standards.

Check the turkey's internal temperature after roasting for about 5 hours. Remove the foil, baste the turkey with the pan juices and continue roasting uncovered until the internal temperature reaches 165 and the turkey is golden brown.

Remember to bake the extra stuffing for about 45 minutes to an hour. Serve the stuffing from the bird and the extra pan together in a nice dish.

Enjoy!!!!!

Mashed Yams with Chipolte Chilis

Peel and roast 4 medium sized garnet yams (the orange ones) until tender in a 350 degree oven, covered. Mash with butter and cup chipotle chilis in adobo sauce. Keep warm and enjoy!

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

YIELD:8 servings

Ingredients

8 large egg yolks

1/3 cup plus 1/2 cup sugar, divided

3 cups heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon each ground ginger, nutmeg and cloves

Directions