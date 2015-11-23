Lendapawz: Vet Nurse Creates Campaign for Financial Assistance

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Ali McNamara knows all too well what happens when pet owners have a hard time paying for their animals' medical expenses.
As an emergency and critical care veterinary nurse, McNamara saw animals get put down night after night for financial reasons - but she's decided to do something about it.
She has started a GoFundMe page for Lendapawz, which will benefit families' medical expenses for their pets.
Learn more about Lendapawz here.