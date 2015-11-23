Lendapawz: Vet Nurse Creates Campaign for Financial Assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ali McNamara knows all too well what happens when pet owners have a hard time paying for their animals' medical expenses.

As an emergency and critical care veterinary nurse, McNamara saw animals get put down night after night for financial reasons - but she's decided to do something about it.

She has started a GoFundMe page for Lendapawz, which will benefit families' medical expenses for their pets.

Learn more about Lendapawz here.