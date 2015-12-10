× Sweet Leaf Tea Bottles Recalled for Glass Fragments

NEW YORK (CNN)–

The Sweet Leaf Tea Company is recalling 1.5 million bottles of iced tea because of possible glass fragments.

The voluntary recall involves six flavors of teas in 16-ounce glass bottles that were distributed between February 27 and December 6, 2015. The flavors include: raspberry, half and half lemonade tea, original, green tea with citrus, peach and mint and honey.

“This was the result of glass breakage during the filling process. Consumers could potentially be cut or injured if ingested,” the company said in a release.

Sweet Leaf, which is owned by Nestlé Waters, said it has received four complaints of glass being found in the product, but no injuries.

Consumers who bought the recalled products can call the company at 1-877-832-5323 to request a replacement or return it to the store for a refund.

Check here for the full listing of the recall.