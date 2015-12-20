Family Hit by Tragedy Twice After Thief Steals Purse During Funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO --

A family was hit by tragedy two times over after a thief stole a purse during a funeral.

It is a place where those who have come before us rest in peace. But last Friday afternoon, it was anything but.

A man was caught in the act of a smash and grab during a burial ceremony.

Vince Marquez was working on the historic Sacramento City Cemetery grounds when it happened.

It is one of three cemeteries, side by side, along Riverside Boulevard in downtown Sacramento.

"Other workers from the other side of the cemetery came and asked us if we've seen anybody running through," Marquez said.

Immediately after the incident, employees of the Odd Fellows, Masonic, and City cemeteries worked together to look for the stolen purse. But they wound up empty.

FOX40 showed Marquez a photo of the man caught on camera.

"It looks like the gentleman that was walking up there," Marquez said. "He was the only one out there, not many people were out here, and you can just tell. If there is only a couple of people, you pay attention."

The victim told FOX40 off camera, they were at the Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery for about a half an hour, burying a family member who had recently died.

Minutes before striking, the victim's surveillance video shows the suspect pacing around a row of cars.

The suspect eventually goes back to his car and reverses it next to the target vehicle.

He parks it in a get-away position, calmly walks up to the car, and smashes the window. Within seconds, he snatches the purse left on the front seat, and drives away.

"Criminals will smash your window, unfortunately to get to that property," Sgt. Justin Brown of the Sacramento Police Department, said. "They will sell it for money. So you want to make sure you secure your belongings the right way. That's usually within the back of the trunk, so it's not within the view of the suspect."

The victim said the suspect stole her belongings and used her credit card. He charged $900 at a Target and $100 at a Starbucks before she could cancel her card.

She said this incident is proving that heartless criminals will strike, even at your most vulnerable state.

If you recognize this man, you are urged to report it to the Sacramento Police non-emergency line at

916-264-5471.