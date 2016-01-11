Rupert Murdoch is Engaged to Jerry Hall

NEW YORK —

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced Monday that he is set to wed Jerry Hall, the former model and actress who was in a longtime relationship with Rolling Stone Mick Jagger.

Murdoch is 84. Hall is 59.

The announcement was made rather quietly in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of The Times of London, which Murdoch owns.

“‘Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger are delighted to announce their engagement,” the announcement read.

According to The Daily Mail, Murdoch proposed to Hall while the couple were in Los Angeles for Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

“They have loved these past months together, are thrilled to be getting married and excited about their future,” a Murdoch family spokesperson told the newspaper.

This is the fourth wedding for Murdoch, the founder and chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox. He was previously in a 14-year marriage with Wendi Deng, which ended in 2014.

Murdoch married his first wife, Patricia Booker Murdoch, in 1956. He divorced her in 1967, the same year he married his second wife, Anna Torv Murdoch. Murdoch divorced Torv in 1999, the same year he married Deng — who, at about half his age, had recently graduated with a masters degree from Yale.

Hall was with Jagger until 1999, but their unofficial ceremony was declared invalid following their split. The couple had four children together.

Murdoch and Hall were first reported to be dating three months ago.