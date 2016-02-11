World Powers to Agree to Syria Ceasefire

Major world powers have agreed to a ceasefire and to the delivery of immediate aid in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced early Friday.

He spoke in Munich, Germany, where top diplomats met to hammer out a deal.

“I’m pleased to say that as a result today in Munich, we believe we have made progress on both the humanitarian front and the cessation of hostilities front, and these two fronts, this progress, has the potential — fully implemented, fully followed through on — to be able to change the daily lives of the Syrian people.

“First, we have agreed to accelerate and expand the delivery of humanitarian aid beginning immediately,” Kerry said.

“Second, we have agreed to implement a nationwide cessation of hostilities to begin in a target of one week’s time. That’s ambitious, but everybody is determined to move as rapidly as possible to try to achieve this.”

Kerry stressed to reporters that the road to end Syria’s five-year civil war will not be easy.

“What we have here are words on paper. What we need to see in the next few days are actions on the ground, in the field,” he said.