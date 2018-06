Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents generally build a trust with the people who watch their kids, but a new app named HELPR takes a different approach. It delivers child care on demand, and chances are it’s from someone you haven’t met before.

The real way HELPR will win parents over is reassuring them that the sitters on the platform are well screened and top notch. Right now HELPR is in Los Angeles but hopes to expand to more areas. Rich Demuro has more.