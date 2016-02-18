California Bullet Train Officials Push Plan to Head North

SACRAMENTO (AP) —

California bullet train officials say a new business plan that calls for building the first 250 miles from the Central Valley to San Jose could be finished without any additional funding beyond what’s been committed.

In interviews Thursday, officials said the segment from north of Bakersfield to San Jose would begin operating in 2025, three years later than previous plans calling for trains between Merced and the San Fernando Valley by 2022.

Dan Richard, chairman of the board that oversees the project, says California officials will ask the federal government for another $2.9 billion to connect all the way to San Francisco and Bakersfield.

That will be a tough sell with Republicans who’ve sought to block high-speed rail funding. The plan also cuts the total price tag to $64 billion.