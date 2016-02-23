Davis Police Investigating Attack at Amtrak Station as Hate Crime

DAVIS —

The Davis Police Department is investigating an assault at the Davis Amtrak train station as a hate crime, police said.

Officers say they arrived at the Amtrak station about 10:45 a.m. and found a 32-year-old Ethiopian man who said he was attacked by a white man.

The victim told officers the suspect approached him and made “unprovoked and racially derogatory” comments toward him, police said. The suspect then allegedly kicked the victim and pushed him down.

The victim told police he fell onto a concrete bench. He suffered minor scrapes but declined medical attention.

The victim said the suspect may have been holding a bottle and may have been intoxicated, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, standing about 5-feet-7-inches tall with a medium build. He has short brown hair and a mustache.

The Davis Police Department is investigating the case as a hate crime because of the derogatory comments made by the suspect just prior to the attack.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.