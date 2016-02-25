Porter Ranch Gas Leak Evacuees Can’t Return Just Yet

PORTER RANCH (AP)–

A judge has ordered a gas company to continue paying to house Los Angeles residents displaced by the largest known methane leak in U.S. history.

A spokesman for a Los Angeles county supervisor said a Superior Court judge issued an order Thursday that requires the Southern California Gas Co. to pay for short-term housing until March 18.

The gas company had agreed under a court settlement to pay until Thursday for residents staying in hotels and with family and friends.

Lawyers for the county argued that although the leaking well has been capped, more time is needed to test that the air is safe in the San Fernando Valley.

The 16-week leak sickened residents and uprooted 6,400 families. Some who have returned home have complained of ongoing symptoms.