Missing Land Park Neighborhood Chalkboard Recovered

SACRAMENTO --

A popular front yard chalkboard that was stolen over the weekend has been returned to the "chalkboard" house on Wentworth Avenue in the Land Park neighborhood.

The painted plywood board is the creation of Rory Tira, and neighborhood mom who started writing musings and quotes on a small chalkboard a year and a half ago. The size of the sign grew and so did its popularity among neighbors.

"They drive by and always turn and look ... sometimes people slow down and take a picture," Tira said.

The chalkboard postings even have an Instagram following at @chalktalk916, with viewers voting on their favorite messages.

Arlene Thompson, who lives across the street, said she couldn't understand who would steal the chalkboard.

The last message on it was a quote by black film director Spike Lee, which read "I don't need a dream, I have a plan."

"Hey right on, we're the only black family on the street and you're representing us with Black History (Month) and I appreciate that," said Thompson.

To Tira's surprise a neighbor down the street found the sign tossed in the back of his pickup truck on Monday and knew right where to return it.

The chalkboard went back up the same day. Tira wasted no time writing a new quote taken from the classic "I Love Lucy" sitcom.

It read "Oh Lucy, I'm home."

Tira believes it was taken by kids or pranksters and doesn't believe there was malicious intent. It wasn't destined to be gone long.

"If it didn't come back I was going to get her one because it was something to look forward to," said Thompson.