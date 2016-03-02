Deadly Shooting at Mobile Home Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO --

A 23-year-old man walking to the store around 1 a.m. was shot and killed Wednesday.

The incident happened in the road on St. Andre Lane north of Gerber Road in South Sacramento.

His body was discovered by a passerby. Upon arrival, Sac Metro Fire and the CHP realized the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the victim is not available at this time.

Homicide detectives are asking that anyone with possible information on this crime call (916) 874-5115.