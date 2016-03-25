High Schoolers Battle with Bots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UC DAVIS --

More than 60 High Schools are competing at the "First Strong Hold" robotics tournament this weekend at UC Davis.

The competition pits multiple teams and their respective robots against one another as they attempt to penetrate the opposition's defense before shooting balls (boulders) into the other sides tower (goal).

Davis High is back to defend its title of world championships that were held in St. Louis a year ago.

Each team is only given six weeks to build their bots and prep for the style and rules of the competition.

The games continue Friday and Saturday and are free to attend at UC Davis' Arc Pavillon.