This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Today's timely Bell Brothers segment is all about air conditioning. Bethany is outside with Barry Williams, Bell Brother's Home Performance Trainer, discussing typical problems most people overlook in the spring. Learn more about: How to use programmable thermostat to help you save money

How to change filters, clearing debris from your unit

What to do routinly throughout the year to maintain your ac unit Filed in: Morning Topics: Bell Brothers Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email