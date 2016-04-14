Land Purchase in Northern California Delta Challenged

FRESNO (AP) —

Officials fighting plans by the state to build two giant tunnels under the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to send water south are taking their case against one of the project’s main backers to court.

San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties on Thursday asked a judge to block the powerful Metropolitan Water District of Southern California from buying sprawling delta islands.

They say Metropolitan failed to study how that activity could harm the fragile delta.

Metropolitan is buying 20,000 acres in the delta. The district says it may use the land to store construction equipment and earth if the state wins approval to build the $15.7 billion tunnels.

Metropolitan attorney Catherine Stites says the district hasn’t formally decided how it will use the land.

She says the court challenge is premature.