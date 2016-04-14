Scientists Make Strange Discovery During Search for Loch Ness Monster

Scientists have made a strange discovery while searching for the fabled Loch Ness Monster.

While using a high-tech marine robot to investigate the depths of Loch Ness, scientists came across a “monster,” but it’s not exactly the one everyone talks about.

They found a Loch Ness Monster model which was used to film portions of the 1969 film “The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes,” starring Sir Robert Stephens and Sir Christopher Lee.

“We can confidently say that this is the model because of where it was found, the shape – there is the neck and no humps – and from the measurements,” Loch Ness expert Adrian Shine told BBC News.

Along with the model, scientists found a 27-foot shipwreck.

The scientists hope a drone equipped with sonar will be able to give them an idea of what the bottom of the loch really looks like.