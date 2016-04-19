Get Your Summer Body in the Spring

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Deborah Enos, a West Coast-based certified nutritionist, is in the studio with Christianne chatting about summer body prep. Here are some of her simple tips to cut extra calories from your daily routine: Eat more beans The trick to eating fewer calories in a day is to eat foods that stick to your ribs -- remember that old saying? What does it make you think of? Beans! Beans are a perfect balance of protein and fiber that your body digests slowly giving you sustained fullness and energy throughout the day. I don't think you need to read a research paper to realize that the more fiber you eat the fuller you will feel. If you feel fuller, longer, you will be less likely to graze on junk-end of story.

Strategic snacking It's human nature to eat all the food that is placed before you. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University, in State College, found that women who snacked from a big bag of chips consumed 184 more calories than those given an individually sized bag. Key points: Spend the extra money on the snack size bag of chips. Or, TRY A DIFFERENT CHIP!

Stay hydrated Half the battle in weight loss is making sure you have both food and drinks prepped for your day. After spending 27 years of my life teaching people how to lose weight, one of the areas where I see people blow it is with "surprisingly" sugary drinks. I think most of us know that soda is full of sugar and other potential toxins so what I'm talking about are the surprising sources of sugar in the daily diet. The two most common culprits: canned ice tea and juices.

