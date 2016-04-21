TMZ: Prince Treated for Drug Overdose After Emergency Landing

Hall of Fame recording artist Prince was rushed to the hospital after making an emergency landing in Illinois, TMZ is reported. (Getty)

Just days before his death, Prince was treated for a drug overdose after he made an emergency landing in Illinois, TMZ is reporting, citing multiple sources.

Despite his publicist saying that the legendary musician was battling a lingering case of the flu, sources in Moline, where he was treated, say doctors gave Prince a shot of a powerful drug designed to counteract opiates called a “save shot.”

Prince canceled two shows in Atlanta before finally performing. Hours after taking off from Atlanta in his private plane, the pilot made an unscheduled stop around 1 a.m. at Quad City International Airport in Moline.

Prince was hospitalized briefly, and was back on the plane heading home three hours later, TMZ reported.

On Thursday, Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator inside his Minnesota home and later pronounced dead. He was 57 years old.

The medical examiner is now working to determine his cause of death.