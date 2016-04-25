Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Modesto Police Investigate Ice Cream Truck Shooting, Robbery

Posted 4:25 PM, April 25, 2016
MODESTO --

Modesto police are looking for a suspect in the robbery and shooting of an ice cream truck driver.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tully Road and Cecil Way.

The suspect, described as a thin, dark-skinned man wearing a red shirt, shot the ice cream man multiple times and fled in a silver SUV with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Modesto police.

The ice cream man survived and was taken to a hospital.

Modesto police are encouraging witnesses to come forward.