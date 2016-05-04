Governor Brown Signs Bill Making Legal Smoking Age 21 in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The governor of California has raised the legal age to buy tobacco for smoking, dipping, chewing and vaping from 18 to 21. The law goes into effect June 9.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday he signed a bill calling for the change.

Supporters of the law aimed to deter adolescents from the harmful, sometimes fatal effects of nicotine addiction. The Institute of Medicine reports 90 percent of daily smokers began using tobacco before turning 19.

Veterans organizations and Republican lawmakers in California objected to the bill, saying people old enough to die for their country are old enough to use tobacco.

Hawaii officials decided last April to become the first state in the nation to increase its legal smoking age to 21.

More than 100 local jurisdictions around the country have made the change, including New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

Democratic lawmakers passed the proposals almost two months ago. Legislative leaders waited to send them to Brown because of political threats from tobacco companies to overturn them.

Brown signed the following:

ABX2-7 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Smoking in the workplace.

ABX2-9 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Tobacco use programs.

ABX2-11 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Cigarette and tobacco product licensing: fees and funding.

SBX2-5 by Senator Mark Leno (D-San Francisco) – Electronic cigarettes.

SBX2-7 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-Azusa) – Tobacco products: minimum legal age.

He vetoed the following:

ABX2-10 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Local taxes: authorization: cigarettes and tobacco products