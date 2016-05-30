Five Hurt in South Sacramento Drive-By Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County sheriff's deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in South Sacramento that injured five people.

Investigators blocked off the area of 44th Street and 15th Avenue while they investigated.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head. He was transported to an area hospital. Two others were also transported by ambulance. A fourth gunshot victim was taken to a hospital on their own. A fifth victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 60 years old.

It was not clear what led to the shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m.

Detectives are searching for a dark-colored compact car.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP.