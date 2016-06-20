Sacramento Police Preparing to Open Real-Time Crime Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- They're already up scanning city streets around the clock.

But soon, the Sacramento Police Department will monitor its Police Observation Devices -- or PODs -- in real time.

"If we have somebody watching it live, it allows for an immediate notification to our other officers who may be working in the field about these crimes as they occur," said Officer Matthew McPhail with the Sacramento Police Department.

The department is getting ready to open a real-time crime center inside an existing police facility on Richards Boulevard.

"There will be a bank of TV screens on the wall that will allow those officers to put up certain video feeds or other info on the screen so they can monitor those things as they're happening," McPhail said.

There are 32 PODS already in place throughout the city, but they're primarily used for investigations after crimes occur.

The real-time crime center would change that.

By next year, the department plans to install 20 additional PODs throughout the city.

Ten of them are expected to go up near the Golden 1 Center.

"In the future, we plan on putting up additional police PODs around the arena downtown, so we'll have the ability for one individual to watch several cameras to alert officers that are on the ground of any issues that might be coming up," McPhail said.

Police will also be partnering with Regional Transit for the new crime center.

They hope to have it up and running by next October.