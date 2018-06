RENO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl out of Reno.

Olivia Houston is believed to have been taken by Samantha Conklin and James Houston.

Olivia was last seen wearing dark, multicolored shorts and a light colored tanktop.

Conklin and Houstin reportedly driving a gold-colored, 2000 Dodge Intrepid with Nevada plates 117AWJ.

If you see this car, you are urged to call 911 or (775) 687-0400.