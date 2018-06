BERLIN (AP) — Is this the definition of a slow-moving hazard?

German police say a driver lost control of his car after slipping on a slimy trail left by a procession of snails that were making their way across the highway.

The car — an old East German Trabant — flipped over and was wrecked, but the driver was unhurt.

Police said the incident happened early Wednesday near Paderborn, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) west of Berlin.