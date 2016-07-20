West Sac Police: Man Breaks into Neighbors’ Home, Shoots at Couple, Turns Gun on Himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- West Sacramento police investigators are working on a burglary investigation with a bizarre twist.

Residents along Summerfield Drive and Jacquelyn Lane said their neighborhood is usually quiet.

"Everything is so quiet around here. The birds make more noise than our neighbors," resident Chuck Vasi said.

But early Wednesday morning, it was a neighbor who shattered their sense of security.

"I jumped up out of bed, got dressed and ran out here, and saw all the cars," neighbor Amelia Benedict said.

It all started around 4:20 a.m.

West Sacramento Police said they received a 911 call from a resident on the 2500 block of Jacquelyn Lane.

When officers arrived they found a dead body at the entryway of a home.

Unsure of what was going on and worried there may still be a dangerous suspect on the loose, the Yolo County Bomb Squad was called out.

They used a robot to see inside the home, then used several water cannons to open doors inside the home.

"We use that to breach some of the doors to make sure that everything is stabilized to here on the scene," Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police department said.

It turned out, the man who broke into the home was a neighbor.

West Sacramento Police said he began shooting at a couple inside.

After firing and missing all of his shots, police said he turned the gun on himself, and died.

"We're not sure the motive behind it, or what exactly happened, what brought this person into the house, or why this person did it," Sgt. Kinney said.

As CSIs continued to comb through the area, neighbors remained shaken up.

Some said even in a quiet neighborhood, you never know what's going to happen anymore.

"I'm really grateful that I have an alarm system," one neighbor said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

