THC Taints Colorado Town’s Water Supply; Residents Warned Not to Use It

HUGO, Colo. — The water supply in a Colorado town is tainted with THC, officials warned Thursday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning Hugo residents not to drink the water, or cook with it or shower in it, according to KDVR.

The sheriff’s office said fresh water is coming.

“Health Officials Law Enforcement Officers, and Emergency Managers are all involved in this situation. Bottled water on the way,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday afternoon.

While a serious situation for Hugo residents, it didn’t stop people from poking fun on Twitter:

This is a developing story.