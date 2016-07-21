THC Taints Colorado Town’s Water Supply; Residents Warned Not to Use It

HUGO, Colo. — The water supply in a Colorado town is tainted with THC, officials warned Thursday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning Hugo residents not to drink the water, or cook with it or shower in it, according to KDVR.

drink,shower,or cook w/it.Fresh H20 coming Will advise when it arrives.#HugosWater — Hugo Marshals Office (@HugoMarshals) July 21, 2016

The sheriff’s office said fresh water is coming.

“Health Officials Law Enforcement Officers, and Emergency Managers are all involved in this situation. Bottled water on the way,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday afternoon.

While a serious situation for Hugo residents, it didn’t stop people from poking fun on Twitter:

Once again #CO likely to make the national news about tap #water people want to light. #HugosWater https://t.co/MEBrfKk7VH — Mike Saccone (@SacconeSpeaks) July 21, 2016

This is a developing story.