Cooking with Canned Foods

September 30, 2016
Mae is in the kitchen with Raley's Chef Evelyn Miliate discussing reasons to use canned food for meals at home.

**Canned fruits and vegetables have the same nutrients as fresh or frozen.

**Canned foods do not lose their nutritional value the longer they are stored. Fresh produce loses nutritional value day-by-day, and even frozen fruits and vegetables experience nutrient loss through oxidation.

**Cans seal in freshness, nutrition, quality and taste

**Canned foods are a nutritious option because canning technology keeps food fresh and flavorful without a lot of preservatives and additives.

**Cans provide endless variety all year long - more than 1,500 food items come in cans!

**Canned foods are convenient

**Cans reduce food waste - a well-stocked pantry can be the secret to whipping up a tasty meal from food that may otherwise go to waste. According to a recent study, Americans waste approximately 15 percent to 20 percent of fresh fruits and vegetables every year.

**Can recycling saves enough energy to power 18 million households per year. 98 percent of Americans have at least one canned good in their pantry