LAX Gunman Sentenced to Life in Prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman who killed a federal transportation security officer at Los Angeles International Airport and wounded three other people during a 2013 rampage has been sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison for murder and other crimes.

Paul Ciancia was sentenced Monday in federal court for the shootings that terrorized passengers and employees at the nation’s second-busiest airport and disrupted air travel nationwide.

The unemployed motorcycle mechanic from New Jersey pleaded guilty to murdering Transportation Security Administration Officer Gerardo Hernandez and 10 other counts.

Prosecutors say Ciancia showed no remorse for the killings and still clings to beliefs that led to the attack that wounded two other TSA officers and a teacher headed to a wedding.

Ciancia told the court he had become sick of life, decided to kill himself and to take up arms against the government.