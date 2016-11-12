Stolen Package Reappears After Homeowners Post Thief on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A stolen package was returned to a Stockton family after surveillance video of the alleged thief was posted to a Facebook crime reporting group.

"It's not a big deal, it's a package, I know, but it's the principle," Elizabeth Montez said.

"Usually we do have someone home, so I was like, ugh, this little creep found this small window to steal something," Raymond Montez said.

The couple said within minutes of the post, people started providing information about who the man was and where he was known to frequent. And within 24 hours, that package reappeared on their doorstep, seemingly out of thin air. Though the alleged thief was caught quite clearly on camera taking the package, when it was returned, the cameras recorded no one.

"The sensors went off, but we didn't see anyone on the surveillance. The package was just miraculously there. So I don't know if he kind of paperboy styled it and threw it from the street or what," Raymond said.

The package contained several bottles of nutritional supplements. Stockton police told FOX40 because they were valued at under $950, even if the alleged thief was issued a warrant and arrested, he would only be charged with misdemeanor petty theft.

The couple said they still hoped he was caught so that he didn't steal other people's things.

"Facebook showed me there are good people too and I felt like it was a unity thing, like everybody tried to help and I was grateful for that," Elizabeth said.