Sacramento Radio Station to Stop Playing Kanye West Songs for “Very Long Time”

SACRAMENTO — You won’t hear Kanye West onSacramento hip-hop radio station Hot 103.5 “for a very long time,” according to music director JayMarZZ.

This comes after Kanye cut his set short Saturday at the Golden 1 Center. The rapper performed just two songs and went on an extended tirade on a number of subjects, including radio.

Despite the fact that most attendees would be getting refunds, JayMarZZ said fans would never get that time back, or their excitement.

He added that Kanye, who yelled “radio, f— you” from the stage, wouldn’t be the superstar he is today had radio not given him a chance.

The remaining 21 dates of Kanye’s Saint Pablo tour have been canceled.

Another Sacramento radio station, V101, said it would be “taking a break” from Kanye West.

107.9 The End also issued a statement about the rapper:

“As music fans, we are disappointed with how Saturday night’s Kanye West show at the Golden 1 Center turned out. We consider our listeners in Sacramento like family and hearing their feedback this morning on our Wake Up Call morning show, they are disappointed like we are. Kanye might have issues with a variety of subjects, he might not be aware that 93% of Americans still come to radio every week for music and entertainment. So naturally his comments about radio hit home. While songs from Kanye’s current and past catalog aren’t frequently played on KDND, we hope that Kanye can take this time away from touring to get back to being the artist we have all learned to appreciate over the years.”